Rhonda Schmidt Arcana
Albuquerque, NM - Our oldest daughter, Rhonda passed away at her home in Albuquerque, NM on October 2, 2019. Rhonda was born in Sailnas, October 26, 1954 to Bill Schmidt and Betty Simpson Schmidt. She attended La Jolla Grammer School and graduated from North High School in 1972. She moved to San Jose, CA agter graduatiing and attended San Jose State and worked for Intel, before moving to Albuquerque, where she graduated from the University of New Mexico with a degree in computer science. She then becames an independent contractor in computer installation and programing.
Rhonda is survived by her father, William Schmidt and his wife Gloria. Siblings include, Sharon Dillard, Glenda (Rick) Hargis, Cindy (Dave) Conine Davis, and Robert (Kellie) Conine. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Rhonda is preceded in death by her mother, Betty Simpson Brown in December, 2018.
Rhonda was dearly loved and will be sorely missed by all who knew, and loved her.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Salinas.
Healey Mortuary, Salinas, CA
Published in The Salinas Californian from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019