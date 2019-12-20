|
Richard Bollin
Richard (Dick) Bollin passed away on December 14, 2019 at Windsor Rehab Center. He was born on October 16, 1928 in Porterville, California to Harry and Rita Bollin.
He grew up on a grape ranch in Poplar, California. Dick attended schools in Porterville. He was in the Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany
He worked for Bank America and retired after 40 years with them. During that time he was in Porterville, Fresno, Delano, Truckee, Placerville, and Salinas Valley Center as branch manager.
He was a proud member of the Lions Club from the early 60s until his death, a member of the American Legion Post 31, a member of the Meals On Wheels Board, served in the Monterey County Election Department, supported his wife by attending many California School Employees Association events, and enjoyed attending his children's, grandchildren's and great grandchildren's events.
He is survived by his wife Patrecia of 61 years, his son David (Roberta), his daughter Julie (Steve), granddaughters Alexis and Gabbi, grandson Michael, and great granddaughters Kaleena and Kayla. He was preceded in death by his sister Virginia Sorich.
He especially enjoyed visiting with family, customers, neighbors, and friends. He will be missed by all.
At his request no services will be held. Donations can be made to the Salinas Lions Club, P.O. Box 1, Salinas, CA 93901 or .
Published in The Salinas Californian from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019