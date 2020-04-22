|
Richard C. Green
Reno Formerly of Salinas - There are no words to express how deeply saddened we are by the passing of Richard C. Green.
Born on May 9th, 1938 to parents Robert and Marion (Nelson) Green, he grew up in the Salinas Valley. He attended Lincoln School, Salinas High School, Hartnell College and for a time Fresno State. He served in the Navy as a member of the Air Craft crew, and later received an Honorary Discharge.
Richard took full advantage of the many aspects of life. He wore many hats. He piloted his own plane and took many fly fishing trips with his buddies. Richard was kind, loving, generous and immensely knowledgeable about almost everything. With a wicked and quick sense of humor, our world has lost a beautiful soul and we will miss him forever.
He was the third generation to own and operate Green's Camera Shop, Inc. Being a retail merchant on Main St. for 34 years, with his direction and business savvy, the store prospered. One could say retail was in his blood.
In 1983, he was invited to join the Board of Directors for the new bank in town; Bank of Salinas. With the combined wisdom and knowledge of this board, the Bank took off! It was a great source of pride and accomplishment for all.
In 1990 Richard sold his business. With his wife Emily, they found their piece of paradise on three acres on the Umpqua River in Oregon. The tranquility of country life suited them, from riding his tractor, fishing in his own backyard, caring for his orchard to gardening. He loved sharing this life with his family and friends.
In 2006, Richard and Emily moved to Reno, Nevada, then splitting their time between Oregon, Nevada and frequent visits to California.
Richard passed peacefully surrounded by his family in Reno on April 5th, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife Emily of 36 years, daughters; Lori Zoval, Cindy Wells, Joleen Green, Sons; Jonathan (Patty) LoneTree, Christopher (Trisha) LoneTree, 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, along with many loving family members and a multitude of friends.
He is preceded in death by son Richard Anthony Green, sister, Janet Verzani, and his parents.
Per Richard's wishes, no service will be held. A private family gathering will be arranged at a later date.
In Richard's honor, a donation may be made to your local , SPCA or Foodbank.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2020