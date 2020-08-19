Richard Lee Gregson



My brother, Richard Lee Gregson, passed away July 29, after a six-year fight against Parkinson's Disease. His infectious smile, adventurous spirit and booming baritone voice brought him many friends in the Monterey Bay area. He enjoyed the cool climate and beautiful scenery of Monterey Peninsula, Pt Lobos, and the Salinas Valley. He loved singing and was a member of the Cypressaires Barbershop Chorus and the Celebration Choir of Monterey.



Richard was born in Long Beach, California as the first wave of baby boomers after WWII. His father George, was a sheet metal smith in the Navy and his mother, Louise, was a "Rosey the Riviter" installing gas tanks in B-17 bombers. Louise became a full time homemaker, while George became an Engineer for the Ford Motor Company. He taught Richard how to use engineering tools that provided the basis for Richards love of designing and building boats and kayaks. Mahogany plywood and epoxy resin were his materials of choice to build his kayaks. Beautiful, hand built kayaks were his vehicle to explore the coves and inlets in the Pt. Lobos Marine Reserve. He also built surf kayaks that he used to ride the waves of Santa Cruz.



His adventurous spirit also included rock climbing, where Joshua Tree National Monument was his favorite place to take his two sons, Eric and Ryan, to tackle the "Mother Rock" and other giant outcroppings. Living in Southern California from the 70's to the 90's allowed him to go surfing with the boys and take his daughter Amber skiing. His love of the beauty of California's deserts, mountains and coast led him to become an avid photographer too.



Richard and I were best friends for over 70 years as I was just two years younger. Our grandparents had a Gravenstein apple ranch in Sebastapol. Our summers from 1956-1959 were spent playing in grandpa's barn, picking apples, and exploring the local streams where Indians once lived. In our 20's, I bought a Prindle 16 catamaran. Richard and I spent hundreds of hours sailing and racing that boat, summer and winter! Splashing along at 15 knots make you feel alive! Recently, Richard missed sailing so he built his own trimaran from scratch a few years ago. He was a gifted designer, and expert craftsman, who could actually build what he dreamed up.



After spending 20 years as a facilities designer for International paper, his job moved him to the Bay area. He gravitated to Carmel and the Monterey Peninsula around 2001, and found a wonderful circle of friends who loved singing, flowers, photography and adventures along the beautiful coast. He was loved as a man who could nurture flowers and loving relationships.



Richard is my big brother, born June 28, 1946. He is survived by his three children, Amber, Eric, and Ryan and five grandchildren.



Written by: James Gregson









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store