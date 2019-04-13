|
Richard Riehl Aitken
Salinas - Richard Riehl Aitken was born in Palo Alto, California, but spent much of his youth in Phoenix, Arizona, where he attended grammar school and high school. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was assigned to Fort Ord in California. After completing his military service, Richard graduated from Arizona State University where he met his wife Phyllis Chandler. The two were married for 57 years. While at ASU Richard had the privilege of chauffeuring presidential candidate John F. Kennedy during Kennedy's campaigning in Arizona. Richard worked for the City of Los Angeles for several years. He left that employment to start his own business as a real estate broker in Cambria, California. After retiring from the real estate business, he and Phyllis moved to Salinas. During retirement, Richard kept active as a volunteer for the Salinas Police Department.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his only brother and by his daughter Carolyn.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis, his daughter Julie Spitz, his sons-in-law, Terry Spitz and Tony Parke, and his three grandchildren, Christopher Karamitis, and Joshua and Megan Parke.
Richard was a long-time supporter of the Monterey County SPCA and the Visiting Nurses Association & Hospice. The family would deeply appreciate any donation made to either of those groups in his memory.
The family also wishes to express heartfelt thanks to Dr. Leslie Foote, Dr. Mark Klein and the local VNA & Hospice for their attention to Richard's care.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Apr. 13, 2019