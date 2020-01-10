|
Richard T. Gomes
Castroville - Richard Theodore Gomes was Born Feb. 16, 1936 in Concord, Ca. He lived in Pescadero, Ca. during his early to late teen years, then settled in Castroville, Ca. Richard passed away peacefully with family on Monday Jan. 6, 2020 at his home in Castroville. He is survived by sons, Richard Edward Gomes, Mitchell Theodore Gomes, and Daughter, Frances Mercey Benitez and many Grand & Great Grandchildren.
On Wed. Jan. 15th viewing will be held at Healey Mortuary from 1pm to 3pm. Then from 4pm to 6pm will be a viewing & celebration of life at Our lady of Refuge Church in Castroville. On Thursday Jan. 16th at 10am will be the Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Refuge and then to the Moss Landing cemetery for burial service. To offer online condolences visit www.healeymortuary.com
