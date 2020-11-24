Richard Waters



Richard passed away in his home in Clear Lake, CA He was born in Hollister on August 22, 1956.



He attended Spreckles Elementary School and graduated from Salinas High School in 1974.



He is preceded in death by his sister Shelly Waters and brother Ronald Waters. Their deaths changed his life forever. He is survived by his wife Lisa of Clear Lake, CA, his Mother, Marjorie Waters of Salinas, CA and his Father Walter Waters of Paicines, CA and his Son Jason Waters, Grandson Daxton Waters and Daughter Janelle Waters of San Francisco, CA.



He will be cremated and his service will be held at a later date.









