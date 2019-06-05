|
Rita Orlando
Hollister - Rita Orlando, age 76, passed peacefully on Friday May 31, 2019, surrounded in love. Rita, adored wife, mother and nonna was born on April 19, 1943 to Eugenio and Nella Ferraro in Piane Crati, Italy.
Rita was born and raised in Piane Crati, Italy where she grew up with her parents and four siblings. Her beloved Piane Crati was a small village in the south of Italy, where her father owned a store and was the mayor! She spoke often of their beautiful land with its olive trees, grape vines, fruit trees and pigs and chickens, with which her father proudly made wine, olive oil and delicious capocollo and prosciutto! She loved going to school, especially memorizing poems and being with her sisters. That was her life until she met and fell in love with her Benny. Benny had returned to Piane Crati on vacation, after having immigrated to the United States with his family as a young boy. His vacation turned into a 6 month long courtship after which they were married and returned to the United States together. They settled in Salinas near Benny's family and it was there that they made their home and raised their daughters, Mary and Patricia.
Rita loved to cook. She would start her day early in the morning wearing her apron, making the sauce for the pasta or baking bread or taralli. Cooking for her family and friends brought her the most joy. She loved the many afternoon coffee visits with her paisani…she always made sure she had dessert ready—biscotti, slices and sponge cake were her specialties.
Her truest love was her family. She adored spending time with her grandchildren and taught them so many of her traditions and culture. She lost her beloved Benny 7 months ago and is survived by her children Mary (Will) White and Patricia (Robert) Forkner, as well as her treasured four grandchildren: Benjamin, Beatrice, James and Julianna. She is survived also by her loving sisters, Rosetta and Anna Maria and brother, Antonio, and her many nieces and nephews. She will be missed beyond words.
Visitation will be held 6:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Rosary will be 7:00p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel.
Mass will be 12:00p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 a Sacred Heart Church, 22 Stone Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA. 93907.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from June 5 to June 7, 2019