Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
Garden of Memories Cemetery
805 Abbott St.
Salinas, CA
Salinas - Rita Laurie Trujillo, 84, Passed away peacefully Friday, June 7, 2019 at Katherine Health Care in Salinas. Rita was born August 10, 1934 in Synder, NE and lived in the Salinas area for the past 70 years. She was proud to be a Monterey County 911 Dispatcher for over 35 years.

Rita is survived by her daughters, Patricia (John) Duffus and Cindy (Pete) Vargas. Her sons, Michael (Josie) Schlapfer and Jeffrey Schlapfer. She also leaves her brothers, Marlyn (Pauline) Kienbaum, Darrel (Betty) Kienbaum, Loren (Diane) Kienbaum, and Terry Kienbaum, along with 7 Grand Children, 11 Great Grand Children, and numerous Nieces and Nephews.

Friends are invited to attend Graveside Services for Rita on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Garden of Memories Cemetery, 805 Abbott St., Salinas, CA

Arrangements are entrusted to the Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Rd, Salinas, CA www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on June 15, 2019
