Robert (Bob) Aguilar, Jr.
Lumberton - Robert Aguilar, Jr., 75, of Lumberton, passed away on May 2, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont.
Born in Long Beach, Ca, on May 18, 1943, he was the son of Robert Aguilar and Nellie (Aguirre) Anthony. Robert worked in the newspaper industry for 43 years in California, Texas, and Washington including a stint at the Salinas Californian in the 1990's where he touched the lives of many, many employees. Robert (Bob) could always be counted on to act as a mentor, give a pep talk when needed, and offer pearls of wisdom in his own unique style. He was, in a word, an unforgettable friend and co-worker who left us with cherished memories that always bring a smile to our faces. When people talk about Bob, there is a very consistent message - Bob was selfless and thoughtful and gave of his time freely to help others if he could, and did so with a beaming smile.
Robert was highly active in service organizations in the communities in which he lived, serving as a youth band leader for many years. He was an avid fisherman and world traveler and a member of the VFW 514 and American Legion Post 72.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Aguilar; mother and step-father Nellie and Robert Anthony; and son, Richard Aguilar.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 55 years, Jean Aguilar; his sons, Michael Aguilar (Lisa) of Beaumont and David Aguilar (Leah) of California; 9 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
A memorial service was held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Lumberton Church of Christ. Memorial contributions can be made to Lumberton Church of Christ Sharing and Caring Fund or the Go Sunday Fund, 90 W Chase Cutoff, Lumberton, TX 77657.
Published in The Salinas Californian from May 10 to May 11, 2019
