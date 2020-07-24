1/1
Robert Alden Naber
1930 - 2020
Robert Alden Naber

Salinas - Robert Alden Naber was born on July 7, 1930 in Evanston, IL. He graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with his BS, and then received a Doctorate of Medicine (MD) from Northwestern Medical School. Bob was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship for study in Freiberg, Germany. Bob spent many years working as a Physician of Internal Medicine in Seattle, WA, before moving to Prunedale, CA where he worked as a carpenter at the Carriage Company, and enjoyed his retirement playing the organ at the Prunedale Senior Citizen Center and volunteering as a timer at local swim meets. Since 2002, Bob has lived with his daughter Mary in SoCal, moving from "Garden of Angel Care" in West LA into Mary's guest cottage in La Jolla, CA for the last 8 years of his life.

Bob is remembered by those who knew him as having a spirit of tremendous generosity, and for his eternal optimism and gratitude Mary recalls Bob regularly expressing awe and appreciation for the beauty of the Pacific Coast and countryside. He modeled how to be grateful for the blessings that surround us in everyday life. His caregivers spoke of his kind and gentle nature, and how frequently he would thank them for his care of him. His grandchildren remember him as always smiling and taking delight in them.

Bob is survived by his only child Mary Naber King, and his three grandchildren Angela (13), Katarina (11) and Caleb (8), along with his niece Nancy Campbell, and nephews John Naber (a 4x Olympic Gold Medalist), Rob Naber, and Phil Naber Jr. and their children/grandchildren.

Thankfully, Bob accepted Jesus Christ into his heart as his Lord and Savior, and has been restored with a healthy mind, body and soul in the joy-filled presence, worship and celebration of his Loving Creator and Abba Father in Heaven.

Bob passed away of natural causes on July 21, 2020, and will be buried near his parents at El Carmelo Cemetery in Pacific Grove during a small Memorial on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 2pm. Please email mary_king@sagestonewealth.com if you'd like information on a forthcoming Zoom Memorial/Celebration of his life.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com






Published in The Salinas Californian from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Memorial service
02:00 PM
El Carmelo Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Struve and Laporte
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
Thank you for coming into my life, Bob, so many years ago. It made all of the difference.
May God's blessings keep your Mary well and happy during the rest of her lifetime.
Condolences and forever love,
Theo (Dickson) Onken
Theo Onken
Friend
