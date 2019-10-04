|
Robert "Rob" Barron
Valley Village - Robert "Rob" Barron was born on June 30, 1938 in Fairfield, California to Tony Barranco and Antoinette (Rojo) Barranco. He passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019 at his home in Valley Village.
Raised in Salinas, California, the family moved to Los Angeles where Rob pursued a career in entertainment. Here Rob discovered his life's passion.
Rob began his career as the Cracker Jack Kid in their national campaign when he was 9 years old. Over time he worked as an actor, singer and dancer, appearing in early television shows such as DOBIE GILLIS and THE DONNA REED SHOW among others.He was signed to an exclusive contract with Desilu Productions. In time, Rob relocated to Las Vegas where he starred in THAT CERTAIN GIRL and GEORGE M. He was also featured in BOTTOMS UP and productions starring Sammy Davis Jr.and Donald O'Connor and numerous other stars of the time.
Rob transitioned to working as a director and choreographer winning several Dramalogue and Robby awards in Los Angeles. He directed shows in New York, Las Vegas, Buenos Aires and Branson, Missouri. Rob found a second home in Bogota, Columbia where he worked for over 30 years, directing and choreographing over 40 productions. He was acknowledged to have altered the face of entertainment and changed the course of musical theater in Latin America where his legacy continues.
Rob continued to laugh, sing, dance and teach throughout his life. He leaves behind loving family and friends who will never forget his smiling face, his shining spirit and his selfless ways. Rob enriched the lives of everyone around the world lucky enough to have known him and will be missed dearly.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Oct. 4, 2019