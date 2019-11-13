|
|
Robert C. Butterbaugh
Medford, OR - Loving father, devoted husband, and mentoring arts educator Robert Clyde Butterbaugh born in Freeport, Illinois in 1931, passed away in Medford, Oregon October 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife Jeanne Butterbaugh, his brother, Jim, his sister, Barbara Bybee-Marks, and his three children, Kelsey Escoto, Kevin and Sean.
Robert was raised on a farm in Lanark, Illinois. He received his BA at the College of Pacific and his MFA at Claremont Graduate School before teaching Visual Arts at Hartnell College, Salinas, California for 31 years. He also was Lecturer in Sculpture at the University of Sunderland, UK during a 1 year Fulbright teacher exchange opportunity,
At Hartnell he was instrumental in the design process of the new buildings housing Music, Drama and the Visual Arts. In particular he was proud of constructing the bronze and aluminum casting foundry there. He also designed an innovative and highly educational outdoor environment at the College Child Development Center. The children loved both the art and design as they explored Robert's unique playground equipment possessing no right angles.
In his own creative life, Robert was an experimental visual artist, working across many mediums ranging from monumental steel sculpture, to ferro-cement molds cast into the sides of newly constructed buildings. His earliest commissions included a copper sheet wall sculpture at Temple Beth-el, the Hartnell College itself, Salinas City Hall and fountains for local businesses. His insatiable curiosity led him to work in paper (corrugated and pulp), resin and fiberglass. He also painted in oil and water color. After retiring to southern Oregon in 1998, he built an incredible studio-workshop to design and build furniture projects. One of his personal standards in furniture made from fine hardwoods was that the joinery should fit like "two pieces of water" (a phrase that one of his students came up with). Another of his students coined the phrase "Well that takes the pretty right out of it!" And this became a go-to utterance whenever a design flaw appeared or life gave him a setback or roadblock.
Another former student (who is a professional artist/designer today) remembers Bob in this comment: "He was the creative energy of every setting he oversaw. His art classes were dynamic labs for hands-on creating. His own artworks were expressive technical and material explorations with inspirations both familiar and other-worldly."
Bob's last wishes were to have his ashes scattered on his property. He requested no ceremonies or memorial services. (Donations can be made to the .)
Published in The Salinas Californian from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019