Robert Charles Horner
- - Robert Charles Horner, "Bob," passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the age of 74.
Bob was born on January 8, 1945, in Seaside, California to Weldon Horner and Emmeline Rader/Horner and spent his childhood there with his three siblings, Kenny Horner, Diane McLaws and Vincent Horner. He resided in Prunedale, California, for the majority of his life.
He is survived by four children: Robert Horner (Melinda Fike-Horner), Tammy DeBem (Manuel DeBem), Christine Marmolejo (Josh Marmolejo), and Mary Horner and nine grandchildren: Brittney Byrd, Brian Horner, Emmaline Walker, Anthony DeBem, Jacob and Joseph Marmolejo, Christine Henry, Tiffany Thompson and AJ Hampton. In addition, his legacy lives on through four great-grandchildren: Harbor and Summit Byrd, and Iris and Mason Dayutis.
Bob graduated from North Salinas High School, class of 1964. Professionally, he started moving furniture with his father at the age of 13, and over the course of his life, he helped settle thousands of families in their new homes.
Bob was known for his friendly demeaner and sense of humor. Phillip and Dwight Willamson, Wayne Clark, and Bob's cousins Roy Frakes and Ron Rader were a few of his closest lifetime friends.
"Papa Bob" had a great love and dedication for his family. He lived very simply, and spent his spare time going out dancing, playing pool, camping and watching sports. He was a New York Yankees fanatic and never missed a game. When he wasn't watching sports, Bob was eating hamburgers; he enjoyed them so much that he ate one almost every day, and when his doctor told him he could no longer eat meat, Bob asked if that included hamburgers.
In Lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made In Memory of Robert "Bob" Horner to Heartland Hospice or a charity of your choosing.
A service will be held at Harbor Chapel, 620 Dolan Rd, Moss Landing, CA 95039 at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Oct. 9, 2019