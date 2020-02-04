|
Robert H. Flores
San Lucas - February 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife of 33 years; his children and grandchildren, Robert Harvey Flores passed away at the young age of 81 after a short illness.
Robert, or Bob as we all know him was born September 18, 1938 in Watsonville California to Robert and Erline Flores. Bob grew up in Prunedale and graduated from Salinas High and attended Hartnell College where he excelled on the basketball court.
After college Bob moved to Hawaii where his sons Kaleo and Kek were born. He settled into island life working for Pan Am and learning to spear fish.
Eventually he moved back to Monterey County where his daughters Cynnie and Kanani were born. Bob worked for over 20 years for the County of Monterey as the county trapper. Bob was also one of the first pig hunting guides in southern Monterey County.
He met and married the love of his life, LaDonna. They lived in King City California where they raised their children and enjoyed attending all of their basketball, volleyball, softball and rodeo events. Bob loved nothing more than a good branding or team roping with his many friends.
Bob and LaDonna eventually moved to Red Bluff, Dorris and Weiser Idaho where they ran various bird hunting clubs where he was a hunting guide, raised birds and trained bird dogs.
Bob and LaDonna eventually returned to south Monterey County to be next to their children and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his son Kaleo and is survived by sisters, Julie (David) Boothe and Betsy Butterfield; children, Kek (Lucy) Flores, Cynnie O'Connor, Kanani Barbree (Blair), Debbie Sparks, Krista McBride; 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life, 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 8th at the Salinas Valley Fair Expo building.
Donations can be made in his honor to the King City High School Mustang Bench.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com .
Published in The Salinas Californian from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020