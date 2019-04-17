|
|
Robert Raymond Cava
Salinas - Robert Raymond Cava, aged 88, known to all as "Bob", passed away in the comfort of his home on April 14, 2019, surrounded by his family. Bob was born in Salinas, California on July 22, 1930, the third of four children to Joseph and Barbara Cava. He grew up on the East side of Salinas and was a lifelong resident of the city. During his teenage years, Bob, his father, and brothers built their family grocery store - Cava's Alisal Market - where he worked through adolescence and into adulthood. With his outgoing personality, he excelled in the Boy Scouts, achieving the highest attainable rank of Eagle Scout, and was a charismatic Yell Leader at Salinas High School.
Bob joined the Navy in 1950 and served four years during the Korean War. He rose to the rank of Chief Petty Officer and became an expert in airplane mechanics aboard the USS Boxer stationed in the Sea of Japan. He was recognized for bravery when he entered an airplane that caught fire after a runway crash and pulled one of the unconscious pilots out to safety. His years in the Navy were a seminal period in his life that he reminisced about often. He also learned Morse code in the service, and was an avid amateur Ham Radio operator for several years afterward; his call sign - K6OYD - became one on his lifelong monikers.
After the Navy, Bob continued in the family grocery store until he began delivering wine for Pellegrini Winery. He met his future wife Frances on a blind date in 1964, and soon thereafter proposed. The two married on April 23, 1966. Upon the birth of their third child, Bob became a salesman for Farmers Insurance Company and built his own successful agency, which he operated until he retired.
Bob was an avid skier in his younger days, having taught himself during trips with the Badger Ski Club on a pair of skis he purchased at Army Surplus. He later taught his three children how to navigate the slopes on their yearly family ski vacations to Dodge Ridge. He loved to converse, tell stories, and bestow advice to his many nieces, nephews, and other family members about lowering their insurance deductibles, avoiding interest, and rotating their tires, among other topics.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Cava born in Italy and Barbara Donnici Cava born in Chicago, and his three brothers - Domenick (Dick), Edward (Eddie), and Julius, who died as an infant.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 53 years, Frances (Carnazzo) Cava; his three children Christy and her husband Ken; Mathew and his wife Kathryn; and Jonathan and his wife Heidi, in addition to his three grandchildren, Charlie, Karma, and Bodhi.
Visitation will be held 2:00p.m. to 5:00p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901
Rosary will be held 7:00p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1 Railroad Ave. Spreckels, CA. 93926.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1 Railroad Ave. Spreckels, CA. 93962.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Apr. 17, 2019