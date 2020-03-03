Services
Robert Wayne Morris Obituary
Robert Wayne Morris

Salinas - Robert Wayne Morris passed peacefully into the loving arms of his Heavenly Father Saturday afternoon. His earthy struggles are now over. "For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so God will bring with Him those who sleep in Jesus" 1 Thes 4:14.

Born February 20, 1930 to Joseph and Ermina Morris. Most of his early life was spent in or near Taft, CA where he graduated from high school. Born into a family of hard workers he and his brothers worked in the oil fields early on in their careers. Drafted into the US Army during the Korean Conflict He served with distinction earning the Bronze Star. Back home he lived with distinction, Marrying Marieta Neubauer whom he spent 69 years with as wife. They had three children Robert, Lynne, and Candace who he loved and cared greatly for. He has 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren who brought him great joy.

A large portion of his career was spent working for Pacific Bell telephone company as a phone technician and linesman. Later He would start his own telephone repair company "Telephone Service Technicians." Many Salinas business had a phone system installed or maintained by this patient and hardworking man.

A service will be held 1:40pm Friday, March 6th at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery.

He is dearly missed by his family who remember him for his hard work, quiet demeanor, love of family, and faithfulness over the years.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
