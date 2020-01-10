Services
Robert William Steitz Jr.

Salinas - Robert William Steitz Jr. of Salinas, CA passed away on January 8, 2020 following a bravely fought battle with cancer. Rob was 65 years old. He was born in Fresno, CA to Bob Steitz and Norma Steitz Blackwell and moved to Salinas in 1964.

Rob enjoyed a successful career spanning over 40 years in agricultural sales. In the latter part of his career, Rob took great pride in his position as an account manager, trainer and mentor. He was a great motivator and truly celebrated the successes of others. Rob enjoyed a good football game, long walks, rescue dogs, road trips and the ocean. Rob dedicated his life to the people he loved and had no greater joy than his family. He will be dearly missed.

Rob was preceded in death by his father, Bob Steitz. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Jane Steitz. His mother, Norma Steitz Blackwell, daughters Sarah Flippo (Jeremy) and Anna Steitz (Shannon), son Sean Borges (Deana), and brother John Steitz (Diane). He delighted in his grandsons Mason Borges and Asher and Rhett Flippo, and nephews Matthew and Andrew Steitz, as well as many extended family members and friends.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may consider a donation to SVMH Foundation in support of comprehensive cancer care.

Online condolences: www.altavistamortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
