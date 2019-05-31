Services
Salinas - Roger Aden Johnston Sr. peacefully joined his wife Edith Mae Johnston on May 26, 2019. Roger was born in San Angelo, Texas on July 8th, 1934 to Virgil and Irene Johnston; he resided in Salinas, California for 75 years. Roger bravely served his country and continued to serve others for the entirety of his life. Roger was a good Christian man and taught his family the importance of loving God and putting him first. Roger was also lovingly known as Dadio and Roger de Costco.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents Virgil Max Johnston and Irene Johnston, his loving wife Edith Mae Johnston, and two of his grandchildren David Cornell and Kathleen McGrath. Roger is survived by his two brothers and sister and his children; Vickey Johnston, Roger Johnston, Lane Alexander, and Chante Risley. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a further date.
