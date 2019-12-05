|
|
Romilda Ramelli
Romilda Ramelli, age 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Eden Valley Care Center in Soledad on December 3rd after a lengthy illness.
She was born in Moghegno, Canton Ticino, Switzerland, on June 19, 1933; then she immigrated from there to the United States in the 1960's. She lived in Soledad while in the United States.
She worked various factory jobs, most notably for Peter Paul located at the corner of Harris Road and Abbott Street, Salinas; then later worked for United Foods in Greenfield. In both places she was respected for her hard work ethic. She was also known as a kind person and was a talented, incredible seamstress. She was a member of the Monterey County Swiss-American Club.
In her spare time she would mostly enjoy bus trips to the casinos and would also travel back to the family home in Moghegno to visit with her sister.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Florindo and Maria Ramelli; also a sister, Myriam Ramelli, and other siblings; all of whom were in Switzerland. She is survived by one sister, Pia Franscioni; nephew, Henry (Mary Ann) Franscioni; niece, Doris (Wayne) Gularte, grand-nephews Hank Franscioni, Lukas Gularte, and Aidan Franscioni; grand-nieces Jynel Gularte and Theresa Franscioni, as well as many other relatives in Switzerland. The family would like to thank Eden Valley for their constant attentive care, as well as to her niece Doris for her almost-daily visits during the years of Romilda's illness. They would also like to thank her caregivers Margaret and Hope.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Eden Valley Care Center, or to the Monterey County Swiss-American Club, or the donor's favorite charity.
Rosary will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, December 11, followed by a Catholic Mass at Our Lady of Solitude Catholic Church, 235 Main Street in Soledad.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019