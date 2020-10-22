Ron (Ronnie) Arenas
Yuma - Ron (Ronnie) Arenas, 68, of Yuma, AZ and formerly of Salinas, CA, passed away at home surrounded by family on Sunday, October 18, 2020, due to end stage renal failure. He was born Nov. 17, 1951, in Salinas, CA.
Ron attended schools in Castroville and graduated from Alisal High School in 1969. He served in the Army National Guard for six years. He worked for Castroville Plumbing & Heating until 1982, when he started his career as a plumber with the Department of Corrections-CTF Soledad. Ron retired in 2014 as a Building Trades Supervisor at Salinas Valley State Prison.
Ron enjoyed BBQ's, all things sports, especially the "Dallas Cowboys," and more importantly spending time with his family. He was very proud of his two sons and of the men that they have become. Ron touched the lives of many and was a friend to all… He will be missed terribly.
Ron is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kim Doumas Arenas, son's Ryan (Kari Lofton) Arenas and Greg (Lacey) Arenas; grandchildren Sloane Ann and Case Sterling Arenas, and Jake Lofton, all of Yuma, AZ; sister Christine (Paul) Magie of Ventura, CA and numerous nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his father Chris Arenas and mother Ruth Arenas.
Memorial Services will be Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, with Scripture Services beginning at 10:30 am at Desert Valley Mortuary, 138 N. Avenue B, Somerton, AZ 85350. (Due to Covid restrictions masks are required.) Reception immediately following at The Patio at Desert Hills Golf Course, 1245 W. Desert Hills Drive, Yuma, AZ 85365. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice
.