Ron Mastin
Salinas - Ron Mastin, sometimes called Nikki and Shelby, passed away just a few minutes before 6:45 p.m., Sunday night, April 14th, 2019, with his partner, Philip and his mom and dad, Jan and Dennis by his side..
Memorial services will be held Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 301 Corral De Tierra Road, Salinas, Calif. 93908..
Published in The Salinas Californian from Apr. 19 to Apr. 24, 2019