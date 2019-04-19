Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Church of the Good Shepherd
301 Corral De Tierra Road
Salinas, CA
Salinas - Ron Mastin, sometimes called Nikki and Shelby, passed away just a few minutes before 6:45 p.m., Sunday night, April 14th, 2019, with his partner, Philip and his mom and dad, Jan and Dennis by his side..

Memorial services will be held Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 301 Corral De Tierra Road, Salinas, Calif. 93908..

For more information visit www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Apr. 19 to Apr. 24, 2019
