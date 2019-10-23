|
|
Ronald Owen Wesley
Salinas - Ronald Owen Wesley, 91, of Salinas passed away on October 21, 2019 after a short illness. A life-long resident of Salinas. He was born March 20, 1928 in San Bernadino, CA.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Beverly Wesley and daughter, Trina Haugen.
He is survived by his daughter, Stacia Matthews, son-in-law Michael Matthews, grandson, Nicholas Matthews all of El Cajon, Ca., grandson, Wesley White of Salinas, and granddaughter, Janice Holmgren of Indiana, and numerous great grandchildren.
Ron spent most of his working life in the produce industry, finally retiring after his partnership in Let-Us-Pac, Inc.
He was a member of Salinas Elks Lodge for 50+ years, enjoying his gin rummy games. He had a passion for golf and played well into his Eighties. Ron loved Keno and we were fortunate to enjoy his company on trips to Reno until the very end.
We will miss his strong, independent spirit.
Funeral Service will be held 11:00a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Burial will be private.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019