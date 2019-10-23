Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Wesley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Owen Wesley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Owen Wesley Obituary
Ronald Owen Wesley

Salinas - Ronald Owen Wesley, 91, of Salinas passed away on October 21, 2019 after a short illness. A life-long resident of Salinas. He was born March 20, 1928 in San Bernadino, CA.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Beverly Wesley and daughter, Trina Haugen.

He is survived by his daughter, Stacia Matthews, son-in-law Michael Matthews, grandson, Nicholas Matthews all of El Cajon, Ca., grandson, Wesley White of Salinas, and granddaughter, Janice Holmgren of Indiana, and numerous great grandchildren.

Ron spent most of his working life in the produce industry, finally retiring after his partnership in Let-Us-Pac, Inc.

He was a member of Salinas Elks Lodge for 50+ years, enjoying his gin rummy games. He had a passion for golf and played well into his Eighties. Ron loved Keno and we were fortunate to enjoy his company on trips to Reno until the very end.

We will miss his strong, independent spirit.

Funeral Service will be held 11:00a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.

Burial will be private.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
Download Now