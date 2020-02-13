|
|
Rosa Dizon Valerio
Salinas - Rosa Dizon Valerio, 97, passed away peacefully at home on February 10, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born in the Philippines on May 1, 1922. She was married to Ben Tapang Valerio on November 26, 1944. She moved to the United States in March of 1968. Rosa was a housewife, dress maker and worked at John Ingels Frozen Vegetables for 10 years. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, taking care of her grandchildren and playing bingo.
Rosa is survived by her children Lito (Norma), Violeta DeVera, Eddie (Vilma), Ernie (Teresa) and Jeanette Garcia. She also leaves behind 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, & 2 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ben Valerio, her sons, Eleuterio & Amadeo Valerio; and great-grandson, Rafael Ramos.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, 2/26/2020 from 1pm-9pm (Rosary at 7pm) at Alta Vista, 41 E Alisal St, Salinas, CA 93901.
Funeral Mass will be at Madonna Del Sasso Catholic Church, 320 E Laurel Drive, Salinas, CA 93906, on Thursday, 2/27/2020 at 10am.
Interment will follow at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 18200 Damian Way, Salinas, CA 93907.
Online condolences: www.altavistamortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020