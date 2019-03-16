|
|
Rose Marie Ybarra
Castroville, CA -
Rose Marie Ybarra, Life-long resident of Monterey County, passed away on March 10, 2019. She was born on March 28, 1949 in Hayward, Ca. Rose previously worked for the Dept. of Rehabilitation for over 30+ years. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. Rose loved the Giants, the Warriors, and watching Jeopardy. Her family enjoyed eating her homemade cookies and bread. Rose cherished spending time with her family and will be missed tremendously.
Rose is survived by her husband Eliseo; their children, Ruben Paredes, Maria Vazquez, Carmen Saldana, and Jaime Ybarra. Her brother John Ybarra, and sisters Phyllis Ybarra, and Gloria Torrecillas. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 1pm-9pm with Rosary starting at 7pm at Healey Mortuary 405 N. Sanborn Rd. Salinas, Ca 93905. Funeral Services will be held at Our Lady Of Refuge Church in Castroville, Ca 95012 at 10am. Burial to follow Services at the Castroville District Cemetery located in Moss Landing, Ca 95039
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 16, 2019