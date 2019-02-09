|
Rosemarie Teresa Anderson
Salinas - Rosemarie Ann Anderson, 93 passed away peacefully on January 6, 2019 with her loving daughter Debbie Pusley and granddaughter Dana Hurley at her side. Rose was born February 28, 1925 in Monterey, CA to Joseph and Mary Teresa. As a child, her family of 9 moved to Salinas during World War II, from there she became a lifelong resident. She met her husband Gordon at Browns Dept. Store while she was returning Christmas gifts when she was 22. They married in 1950 and had two children together Debbie and Duane. She found great joy in family, friends and took great pride in her sisters. Rose and her husband Gordon were members of the Moose Lodge and put on dancing skits and enjoyed ballroom dancing. She enjoyed holiday parties, and get-togethers; she ensured that all family and friends stayed connected and celebrated life.
She is preceded in death by: her husband Gordon Anderson, parents Joseph and Mary Teresa, her brothers Joseph Teresa and Tony Teresa and sister Patricia Rodgers.
Rose is survived by her two children: daughter Debbie Pusley and son Duane Anderson, six grandchildren Dana Hurley, Sean Hurley, Khrista Wilkinson, Bobby Gilstrap, Corinne Eve, and Danielle Curtis and nine great grandchildren. She always shined bright and, even in her passing, her light will never dim.
Visitation will be 3:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Struve and Laporte 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00a.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1 Railroad Ave. Spreckels, CA.. 93962.
In lieu of flowers, donations made in her memory to the or in support of her lifelong commitment to would be greatly appreciated.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Feb. 9, 2019