Ruben Cuauhtemoc Aguilar
Ruben Cuauhtemoc Aguilar was born August 30th, 1955 and died January 13th 2020. He struggled for 20 years from complications of liver disease.
He is proceeded in death by his parents Austroberto and Petra Aguilar and four brothers, Jeremiahs,Bert,Solomon,and Sergio Aguilar and a nephew Stephen Aguilar. He is survived by his wife Noele and four children, Ruben, Mikayla, Autumn and Joshua and a nephew Chistopher that lived with him as well as four sisters Elvira, Ofelia, Tona and Maria.
Ruben's earliest years included travelling with his family from Mexico to San Joaquin Valley, where ever the work took them. He worked most his life, even as a child, working in the fields. They settled in Salinas where he graduated from Alisal Highschool then graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS degree in engineering.
He taught all his children how to work hard to achieve their goals. His favorite hobbies were gardening he could grow everything and working on and restoring old cars. His family was everything to him. He loved watching old movies and football with family and friends. Finally settled in the Antelope Valley to be closer to his Wife's family which he loved very much.
Services to be held Feb. 22, at St, Pauls Episcopal church,Salinas, CA 93901 at 1 pm with reception to follow.
The void he left is immense. I'll always love you honey always.
Thank God you can finally rest.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020