Rusti Lee Silacci
Salinas - Rusti Lee Silacci, age 57, of Salinas, CA. passed peacefully with her family and close friends by her side, on September 30th, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Gatos, CA. She was born in Newport Beach, CA. in 1962 and lived in Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, CA. and Ketchum, ID. for her first 22 years.
Rusti received a BA in Natural Science in 1990 and her Teaching Credential in 1991 from San Jose State University. She was a skilled and devoted teacher in the Salinas City Elementary School District for 28 years.
Rusti was immensely proud and grateful for her family and many dear friends who generously gave their support and encouragement throughout her brave journey and she leaves behind beautiful memories for all who knew and loved her.
Rusti is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Robert Silacci and beloved children Chad and Sara Silacci. She is also survived by her father Russ Gammon and mother Cheryl Kramer (Stephen). Brother-in-law Steve Silacci (Ann), Uncle Chris Gammon (Pam), Uncle John Boisseranc, Aunt Dr. Sandi Smith and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and loving friends.
A Celebration of Life for Rusti will be held at the Silacci Vineyards on Saturday November 30th 2019 at 12 noon. For more information see online Facebook Tribute Page at .https://www.facebook.com/events/523997181737820/ Condolences may be left on the Facebook Tribute page.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to OCRA (Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance) at https://ocrahope.org/ or the .
Published in The Salinas Californian on Oct. 4, 2019