Ruth Elizabeth Kuhn
Salinas - Ruth Elizabeth Kuhn, 96 of Salinas passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
She was born October 30, 1923 in Indiana.
Memorial Service will be held 11:00a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas CA. 93901.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.