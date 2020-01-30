Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
Gonzales District Cemetery
1000 US Hwy 101
Gonzales, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Theodore's Church
116 Belden Street
Gonzales, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Silva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Mallobox Silva


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Mallobox Silva Obituary
Ruth Mallobox Silva

Gonzales - On January 26, 2020 at age of 97, Ruth Mallobox Silva, passed away peacefully at her home in Gonzales, Ruth was born on February 8, 1922 in Brawley, CA.

She is survived by her Daughter's Lue Saldana, Margo Lopez (Gilbert), Sylvia Prader (Richard), Linda Silva De Santiago (Jaime). She leaves 10 Grandchildren, 22 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren, Brother, Danny Mallobox and numerous nephews and nieces.

Ruth was proceded in death by Tom and Lupe Mallobox (Parents), Joseph and Ruben Mallobox (Brothers), Erica De Santiago (Granddaughter), Mary Amaral (Best Friend).

Ruth was sweet, gentle, kind and spunky. She loved going on her road trips. She was the first one in the car when asked if she wanted to go to Vegas. She also loved her mariachi music and going to concerts. She was the happiest when surrounded by her family.

Funeral Mass will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 11:00a.m. at St. Theodore's Church, 116 Belden Street, Gonzales, CA. 93926.

Burial to follow at Gonzales District Cemetery, 1000 US Hwy 101, Gonzales, CA. 93926.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -