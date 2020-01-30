|
|
Ruth Mallobox Silva
Gonzales - On January 26, 2020 at age of 97, Ruth Mallobox Silva, passed away peacefully at her home in Gonzales, Ruth was born on February 8, 1922 in Brawley, CA.
She is survived by her Daughter's Lue Saldana, Margo Lopez (Gilbert), Sylvia Prader (Richard), Linda Silva De Santiago (Jaime). She leaves 10 Grandchildren, 22 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren, Brother, Danny Mallobox and numerous nephews and nieces.
Ruth was proceded in death by Tom and Lupe Mallobox (Parents), Joseph and Ruben Mallobox (Brothers), Erica De Santiago (Granddaughter), Mary Amaral (Best Friend).
Ruth was sweet, gentle, kind and spunky. She loved going on her road trips. She was the first one in the car when asked if she wanted to go to Vegas. She also loved her mariachi music and going to concerts. She was the happiest when surrounded by her family.
Funeral Mass will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 11:00a.m. at St. Theodore's Church, 116 Belden Street, Gonzales, CA. 93926.
Burial to follow at Gonzales District Cemetery, 1000 US Hwy 101, Gonzales, CA. 93926.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, 2020