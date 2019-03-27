|
|
Salvador V. Gomez
Gonzales - Salvador V. Gomez, lovingly known as "Sal," succumbed to liver cancer on March 20, 2019 after a brief and courageous battle. Sal was born on September 27, 1930 in Santa Cruz, California, a true "Beach Boy." He and his family were migrant workers and, when he was young, they settled in Gonzales, California and never left. Sal loved sports and was a star on his high school track team. He graduated with the class of 1950 from Gonzales High School. After high school, he enrolled for a brief period at Hartnell College, but soon was drafted into the Army and served in the 511th Airborne Infantry Regiment, where he put his physical agility to good use jumping out of perfectly good airplanes. After his time in the Army, he returned home to Gonzales and started what would become a 35-plus year career working as a foreman with Ascrow Seed Company. Around the time he started working for Asgrow he fell in love with the sister of high school classmate Alfred Dominguez, a girl named Cruz, whom everyone called Tita. Together they began a truly wonderful, loving and respectful marriage that lasted over 60 years. After retiring from Ascrow, he, Tita, and sometimes their son Ernie, would travel to lots of sunny places to relax and explore. Sal also enjoyed his daily lunches and walks with his best friend of 82 years, Gilbert Yniguez. Always up for a good time, Sal and Tita were the life of any party and made a very vibrant couple. There is not one person Sal knew for whom he hadn't bought a drink or two.
Sal is survived by his loving wife, Cruz "Tita" Gomez, his son, Ernie Gomez, older sister, Linda Martinez, and countless godchildren, nieces and nephews.
The Gomez family would also like to thank Dr. Carlsen, the VNA and Hospice of the Central Coast for all the care they gave to Sal during the last weeks of his life.
A Rosary will be held on Friday, March 29th at 7:15 PM and mass will be on Saturday, March 30th at 10:00 AM with burial procession following. All services will be held at St. Theodores Church, where he was an active parishioner for almost all his 88 years. A reception will follow in the parish hall.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 27, 2019