Sam Dakis, Jr.
Salinas - Sam Dakis, Jr. passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, two weeks after his 57th birthday and after a short, fierce battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family at his home.
Sam was born in Salinas as a first generation American on January 17, 1962, to Sam and Martha Dakis, immigrants from Greece and Mexico, respectively. He was born a hard worker and opted to start his painting career with his father at the age of 17 instead of finishing high school. Sam went on to start Sam's Custom Painting and painted hundreds of homes and buildings in the Monterey Bay Area over the last four decades.
When Sam wasn't painting, he could be found at the golf course or working on a new project in his Maple Park home. He was known for his effortless sense of humor, positive attitude, perseverance, and eclectic style. Sam had a huge, giving heart with the ability to see the good in each person he met and make them feel special. He loved talking about his daughter, Bella (his "Tiger"), who passed away in a tragic car accident at the age of 16, keeping her memory alive each day of his life.
Sam will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Martha Dakis-Lopez; his brothers, Aris (wife Jessica) and Hank; and his sister, Maria Anderson. Sam also will be forever remembered by his numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He is predeceased by his father, Sam Dakis, and his daughter, Bella Dakis.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, February 19th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Club at Crazy Horse Ranch (475 San Juan Grade Road, Salinas, CA). Sam was very proud of his Greek heritage, which was reflected throughout his home. In his memory, we ask that you wear the blue and white colors of the Greek flag.
The family is very thankful for the excellent care Sam received from Dr. Shehzad Aziz, Dr. Wendell Harry, and the nurses and staff of the SVMH Palliative Care program and VNA/Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VNA/Hospice or The Gen Giammanco Foundation.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Feb. 15, 2019