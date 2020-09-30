Samuel Perez

Samuel PerezPrunedale - Sam, age 67 and resident of Prunedale, CA passed away on Monday, September 28th. Sam was a life-long resident of Monterey County and a skilled carpenter for over 40 years. Sam was the son of Emilio and Carmen Perez and the youngest of 10 brothers and sisters.He enjoyed watching his daughter play sports, working on cars and other projects with his late son, cooking and building things for the people he loved.He was preceded in death by his son, Benjamin Perez. Sam is survived by his daugher, Demelza Perez and step-daughter Emily Lazzerini.