Sandra Y. Sanders
Salinas - Sandy Sanders died Sunday, August 11, 2019. She passed away at one of her favorite places, her church, St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. She was surrounded by her church family.
Sandy lived in the Salinas area for 50 plus years. She was originally from Los Angeles, in the Torrance area. She met her husband "Red" Leroy Sanders in L.A. and were high school sweethearts with a beautiful love story. We know they're reunited now.
Sandy is survived by her two daughters, Julie Sanders Aguirre and Candace Sanders; one granddaughter, Rachel Aguirre; and two son-in-law, Dennis Aguirre and Armando Espinoza. She is also survived by her beloved sisters Kathy White, Corrine Balcom, Althea Lawlor; and her mother Elaine Rogers.
Sandy was well known in the Salinas Valley and South County. She and Red ran the Campus Drive-In in Gonzales, Greenfield and Salinas for many years.
Sandy loved to cook, bake and travel. She loved to map out all of the family trips. She literally was a human G.P.S.!
Sandy loved her daughters and her granddaughter, Rachy, so, so, so much. She loved her church and God and worked hard at St. John's. She will be missed.
All in all, Sandy lived a good life. She had many friends and was a hardworking, devoted woman. May she rest in peace.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 4:00pm to 9:00pm at Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel, 41 West San Luis Street, Salinas, CA 93901.
Trisagion Service will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 7:30pm at Struve and Laporte.
Funeral Service will be held Thursday August 15, 2019 at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 326 Park Street, Salinas, CA 93901.
Burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 850 Abbott St. Salinas, CA. 93901.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Aug. 14, 2019