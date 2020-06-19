Sayoko Walker
Salinas - Sayoko Walker was born in Okinawa Japan on February 20, 1934. Sayoko Walker departed peacefully on Jun 12, 2020 in Salinas California at the golden age of eighty six.
Sayoko was an avid land scape designer and a devoted Christian. Sayoko helped many through the church and loved sharing the Gospel, positively affecting many lives. Sayoko was married to the late Charles Walker.
Funeral Services will be held privately.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.