Sharon N. Dollins
Salinas - Sharon N. Dollins, age 70, passed away in her sleep at her home on December 7, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Columbus, Nebraska on December 25, 1948 to Bruce and Dorothy Brown. Sharon married Leslie R. Dollins on May 31, 1969 in Salinas and made a wonderful home for fifty years. She attended North Salinas High and Hartnel College.
Sharon is survived by her brother Mark Brown and many nieces and nephews. Although she had no children of her own she helped to raise and babysit over 37 children through the years, who called her Auntie.
There will be a Celebration of Life service on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 11am in the Club House at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Park, 255 W. Bolivar St. in Salinas. (For the Dunes Friends there will be a service in the Dunes in Jan.)
Donations can be made to your local Hospice Chapters. To offer online condolences visit www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019