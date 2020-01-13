|
Shere Lynne Machado
Salinas - Shere Lynne Machado, 75, of Salinas, CA passed away on December 18, 2019 at her home after a long illness.
Shere was born in Oakland on March 15, 1944, and was the adopted daughter of Frank and Anne Hughes of Spreckels, CA. She is survived by her husband, John Machado, and their three children, Robert, Laurie, and James Machado. She is also survived by her two daughters-in-law and two grandsons.
Shere was raised in Spreckels, CA, attending Spreckels Elementary, Washington Junior High, and Salinas High School, where she met John. They married in 1965 and the couple moved to Wisconsin, where their two eldest, Robert and Laurie were born. They moved back to California, to the East Bay, where James was born, before returning to Monterey County in 1989.
An accomplished seamstress, quilter, and long-arm quilter, Shere began sewing at the age of 14. She loved to share her passion and taught sewing, serging, and quilting classes. She was a 4-H Project Leader at both the Club and County levels for nearly 20 years, focusing on sewing and rabbits.
Shere generously supported many local charities, which included donations of quilts and baby items to the Confidence Pregnancy Center and Woman's Crisis Center, and donations to other favorite organizations including Jacob's Heart, s Project, and Heifer International.
Friends and family remember her natural caring and compassionate nature above all, and she was very devoted to her family both as a wife of 54 years and a mother. They also knew her as a lifelong learner, Jeopardy aficionado, and fan of the Green Bay Packers. During the time that her youngest, James, attended the Defense Language Institute, Shere became a local "mother" to many of the students there, forging lasting friendships. She never forgot a birthday and was well known to send cards "just because" she wanted people to know she was thinking of them.
Shere loved meeting people and learning their "story" and was always quick with a smile. All of these attributes, and more, contributed to a life filled with developing deep and caring bonds with many.
The family would like to thank VNA Hospice and Holy Hands Private Home Care for the exceptional compassion they displayed in caring for their beloved Shere, with special thanks to Yesenia, Sandra, Ken, Linda, Stacie, and Julie.
Remembrances to s Project, Confidence Pregnancy Center, Palma School, or the donor's favorite charity.
