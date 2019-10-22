Services
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Salinas - Sheryle Ann Groves passed away on October 21, 2019. She was born in Yuma, AZ on February 12, 1961 to Clarence and Dorothy Raper. Sheryle was a very loving person, raising her own family and as a caregiver to others. Her family always came first and her favorite time was that spent with her grandchildren. She loved shopping for them and cooking for the family. Sheryle always loved the great outdoors, especially the beach and she enjoyed camping.

Sheryle was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, William "Bill" Groves; her children, William Jr. (Tim Cadd) who is 38, Charles who is 36, and Rebecca (Mitch Cisneros) who just turned 33. She also leaves behind her brothers, Dewayne Raper and Luis Boling ; and her granddaughters, Misty and Tiffany.

A Memorial Service will be on Tuesday, October 29th beginning at 10am at Healey Mortuary Chapel. To offer online condolences visit www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26, 2019
