Shirley Ann Hauschild
Salinas - Shirley Ann Hauschild, 88, beloved wife, mother, Nana & great grandma moved to heaven peacefully on January 28, 2020 with her husband and daughter by her side.
Shirley was born in El Paso, Texas November 27, 1931. She moved to the Salinas Valley as a young girl with her family over 72 years ago. Shirley and Ray created so many fun family memories throughout their time together in Spreckels and Salinas.
When you think of Shirley "Nana," you cannot help but smile. She was always full of positive energy and her smile was contagious, even on the worst of days. She was a friend and Nana to so many. Ray and Shirley truly enjoyed attending and watching their grandkids sporting events throughout the years. Her favorite place to be was on her porch, watching the kids and grandkids doing what they love on the ranch. Shirley also had a true love for animals, kids, and the horses at the 4M Ranch and beyond. You could always overhear her saying, "What in the world do people do without dogs?!"
Shirley was also a true homemaker. From cooking for whoever showed up for dinner, to gardening and decorating. Her love to dance was "anywhere anytime" and she was always ready for a road trip and a new adventure! Shirley "Nana" Hauschild will be greatly missed by so many.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Anna Greene, her, daughter Jennifer Kropp and son in law, Mark MacKenzie.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years Ray Hauschild of Salinas; brother, Terry Greene (wife Angie) of Sedona AZ, daughter, Laurel MacKenzie of Salinas, daughter, Debbie Drobnick (Husband Ed) of Salinas, Son in law, Paul Owen of Salinas, grandchildren, Britton Owen of Salinas, Ryan Drobnick (Wife Ande) of Los Angeles, Jeremy MacKenzie (Wife Sara) of Shell Beach, Tim Drobnick (Wife Joy) of Daly City, Mallory MacKenzie Pellin (Husband Darin) of Hollister, Sean (wife Jessica)Truesdale of Los Angeles, Jarod and Jimmy Kropp of Felton, and 6 great grandchildren.
Chapel Service will be held 11:00a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Struve and Laporte Chapel, 41 W. San Luis Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020