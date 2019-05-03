|
|
Shirley Ann Helm (nee Whitney) died in Yorba Linda, California on April 30, 2019, of natural causes. She was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts on September 27, 1928 to Arthur J. Whitney and Flora Wagner Whitney. In 1954 she married Robert E. Helm, Jr., of Akron, Ohio, who was a chemical engineer with the Firestone Tire & Rubber Co. She and her family lived in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, until they relocated to Salinas in 1965. She was predeceased by her sister Barbara and by her husband, both of whom died in 2001. She lived in Salinas until 2014, when she moved to Southern California to be nearer to family.
She was the proud mother of three sons and grandmother of six grandchildren: Robert (wife Mimie, Ellicott City, Maryland), and their daughters Meghan (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) and Mary Kate (Washington, DC); Todd (wife Carmel, Yorba Linda, California), and their children Kathleen and Ethan (both residents of New York City); and Scott, and his children Sara and Noah (all of Geneva, Illinois).
She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Salinas, where she participated in several organizations and ministries. She was active in local charities and civic organizations, for many years serving as the local coordinator of the American Heart Association's annual fund drive and as an Inspector of Elections for the Monterey County Board of Elections. She served as President of the Loma Vista Elementary School PTA. She obtained her Associate of Arts degree from Hartnell College in Library Science in 1978 and began a career as a public school librarian, initially at Loma Vista Elementary School, retiring from the position of head librarian at Henry F Kamman School in 1996.
The family has requested that memorial donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of Salinas or to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at Sacred Heart Parish in Salinas.
A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined.
Published in The Salinas Californian on May 3, 2019