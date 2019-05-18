|
Shirley Anne Avilla
Gilroy - Shirley Anne Avilla passed away after a brief illness on October 17, 2018, in Gilroy, California. She was born on September 18, 1936, in San Francisco, California to Robert Santos and Bertha Schmick.
Shirley's husband, Julian Avilla, Jr. passed away peacefully on December 23, 2018, at his home in Gilroy. He was born in Salinas, California on December 30, 1932 to Julian Avilla and Annie Nahaolelua Domingo.
Married in Salinas on June 28, 1953, Shirley and Julian travelled the world sharing a happy and complete life together while serving in the US Army. They settled in Salinas to raise their 3 children. Ohana (family) was their single most important belief and meant everything to them.
Extended Ohana was also precious to "Auntie" Shirley and "Uncle" Julian. They gave countless hours to Ke Kai O' Uhane, a Hawaiian Outrigger Canoe Club in Monterey. They shared the love of their Hawaiian Heritage by volunteering their time with Pacific Islanders' Cultural Association which sponsors the annual Aloha Festival held each year in the Bay area.
Known to their immediate family as Oma and Papa, they were preceded in death by their great grandson, Jameson Kaleo O'Kalani Wells. They are survived by their 3 children & spouses: David and Vicki Avilla, Darrel and Pat Avilla, Julie and Kelly Wells, 9 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
The Avilla Ohana will be hosting a celebration of life for Shirley and Julian on Saturday, May 25, 2019 beginning at 7:00 am, at Del Monte Beach in Monterey.
Published in The Salinas Californian on May 18, 2019