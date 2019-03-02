Services
WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME - Soledad
395 East Street
Soledad, CA 93960
831-678-9100
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Liberty Chapel Church
Soledad, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Florence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Joan Florence


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Joan Florence Obituary
Shirley Joan Florence

Salinas - Sunrise ~

September 1, 1935

Sunset ~ January 10,

2019

Born to Theresa and John Huckaby in Watsonville, CA, Shirley grew up in Hollister, CA. She met her love at first sight, Lester Florence, who was on leave from the U.S. Army and after a two week romance they were married. She followed Lester to Texas, Kansas, Alaska, Georgia, then to Salinas, CA following Lester's retirement from the U.S. Army. Shirley was a homemaker until her children were grown and then went to work for the Salinas Union High School District as a Food Service Worker at North Salinas High School. She retired from the school district and she and Lester sold their house. They purchased a motorhome to fulfill their lifelong dream of traveling together. They settled in the high desert in Pahrump, Nevada, where they lived for 16 years, eventually moving back to the Salinas Valley.

Shirley is survived by the love of her life and husband of 64 years, Lester Florence; her children, Theresa (Bill), David (Gabby), Leslie (Steve); her sister, Marjorie Waters; her 13 grandkids, Matthew (Sara), Sarah (Frank), Kaitlin (Jorge), Jacob (Katie), Steven (Rachel), Stepfanie, Gillian, Sierra, Brandon, Emily, Andrew, Ashley (Coy), Dillan; great grandchildren, Raegan, Paisly, Brayden, Sadie, Falynn, Blaze, Jianna (JiJi), Rowynn and Callie. She will be missed by all who knew her.

There will be a memorial service held at Liberty Chapel Church, Soledad, CA on March 9, 2019 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of Monterey County.
Published in The Salinas Californian on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now