Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Shirley T. Atkins

Shirley T. Atkins Obituary
Shirley T. Atkins

Capitola - Shirley T. Atkins, 81, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Soquel, CA. Shirley was born April 19, 1938 in Bradley, Arkansas and was a former resident of Salinas for many years before moving to Capitola. She was a Teacher and a Social Worker, having worked with Montery County for many years.

Shirley is survived by her sons, Larry A. Atkins II and Maria, Kevin L. Atkins. She also leaves her brothers and sisters, Jose, Manuel, Esther, and Margaret, along with her grandchildren, Sarina M. Atkins and Larry A. Atkins III. There are numerous other loving family and loving friends she leaves behind.

Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Larry A. Atkins.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Rd. from 1 - 9 PM.

Services will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Mortuary Chapel.

Online condolences can be made by visiting www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
