Socorro Santa Cruz
Socorro Santa Cruz

Salinas - Socorro Dominguez Santa Cruz passed away on July 28, 2020 at home with her family by her side. Socorro was born in Baja California, MX on November 30, 1931 to Carlos Dominguez and Casimira Amador Dominguez. She helped care for her 9 brothers and sisters and went on to have 13 children of her own.

Socorro was a giving and caring woman who opened her home to everyone. If you arrived hungry you never left hungry. She would make homemade flour tortillas and always served a hot cup of coffee. She was a Devoted Christian and was very strong in her faith. Socorro also loved her garden and her pet birds.

She is preceded in death by her mother, a sister, 4 brothers, and her son. Socorro is survived by her 7 daughters and 5 sons, 2 sisters, 2 brothers, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren including 2 on the way.

A Funeral Service will be Fri., July 31st at 11am at Healey Mortuary followed by a private burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Salinas. To offer online condolences visit www.healeymortuary.com






Published in The Salinas Californian from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
