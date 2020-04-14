|
Soledad Reynozo
Salinas - Soledad passed away after a long illness on Saturday April 11, 2020. She is preceded by her husband Alfonso Reynozo and her first born daughter Antonia Reynozo and Great Grandson Jose Emiliano Medina. She is survived by 5 children, Manuel Reynozo, Rosario Dominguez, Alfonso Reynozo, Maria Luisa Jaurez and Ruben Reynozo. 22 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren.
Soledad will be laid to rest at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Salinas. To offer online condolences visit www.healeymortuary.com
Published in The Salinas Californian from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020