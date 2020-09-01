SSGT James Miller Sr.
Marina - SSGT James Miller Sr, born 1935, died on August 18, 2020, after a long illness.
Retired after 23 years serving in the U.S. Army, he resided in Marina, CA for 48 years
. He is survived by his wife Janette Lucille Ball Miller, their seven children, fifteen grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and his twin sibling John Miller.
On Friday, September 4, 2020 viewing will be held at Struve & Laporte Funeral Chapel, 41 West San Luis St, Salinas, CA from 10:00am - 11:00am.
Immediately following, graveside service will be held from 12:00pm -1:00pm at Mission Memorial Park, 1915 Ord Grove Ave., Seaside, CA. 93955.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com