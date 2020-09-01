1/1
Ssgt James Miller Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ssgt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SSGT James Miller Sr.

Marina - SSGT James Miller Sr, born 1935, died on August 18, 2020, after a long illness.

Retired after 23 years serving in the U.S. Army, he resided in Marina, CA for 48 years

. He is survived by his wife Janette Lucille Ball Miller, their seven children, fifteen grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and his twin sibling John Miller.

On Friday, September 4, 2020 viewing will be held at Struve & Laporte Funeral Chapel, 41 West San Luis St, Salinas, CA from 10:00am - 11:00am.

Immediately following, graveside service will be held from 12:00pm -1:00pm at Mission Memorial Park, 1915 Ord Grove Ave., Seaside, CA. 93955.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salinas Californian from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Struve and Laporte
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Graveside service
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Mission Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Struve and Laporte
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved