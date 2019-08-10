Services
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Inurnment
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery
2900 Parker Flats Road
Seaside, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Gipe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley L. Gipe


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley L. Gipe Obituary
Stanley L. Gipe

Salinas - Stanley L. Gipe, 73 of Salinas passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was born September 12, 1945 in Salinas, California.

He graduated from Salinas High School Class of 1964.

Stanley served in the US Navy in Vietnam 1966 to 1972 as a Petty Officer, Engineer in a Riverine Assault Flotilla One. He participated in more than 25 mission. Stanley also served as an Engine Man for Rear Admiral J. Lloyd Abbot Jr. and Barge.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Laroy J. and Ruth P. Gipe (Scott).

He is survived by his sister, nephew, nieces, and cousins.

Inurnment Services will be held 2:00p.m Friday, August 16, 2019 at California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery, 2900 Parker Flats Road, Seaside, CA. 93955.

In Stanley's memory, donation's can be made to the Visiting Nurses Association or California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.

Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
Download Now