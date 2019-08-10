|
Stanley L. Gipe
Salinas - Stanley L. Gipe, 73 of Salinas passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was born September 12, 1945 in Salinas, California.
He graduated from Salinas High School Class of 1964.
Stanley served in the US Navy in Vietnam 1966 to 1972 as a Petty Officer, Engineer in a Riverine Assault Flotilla One. He participated in more than 25 mission. Stanley also served as an Engine Man for Rear Admiral J. Lloyd Abbot Jr. and Barge.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Laroy J. and Ruth P. Gipe (Scott).
He is survived by his sister, nephew, nieces, and cousins.
Inurnment Services will be held 2:00p.m Friday, August 16, 2019 at California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery, 2900 Parker Flats Road, Seaside, CA. 93955.
In Stanley's memory, donation's can be made to the Visiting Nurses Association or California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on Aug. 10, 2019