Stephen Michael Barrett, passed away suddenly and peacefully in his home September 17, 2020. He was born May 30, 1941 in Oxnard, California to Chester James Barrett, mother, Azalea (McElhaney) Barrett of Santa Paula, California where he grew up. He graduated from California State University Fresno with a Bachelor's degree in business and married his lifetime partner, Nancy (Samways) Barrett, (also of Santa Paula, CA). Shortly after graduating college and marrying, he was drafted into the US Army and served two years in Korea. Following his service, he began his 38-year career as an Insurance Adjuster.



Stephen and Nancy produced, successfully raised and supported their three children through college. Stephen had extensive knowledge of the state of California having lived in Santa Paula, Fresno, Sacramento, Los Osos and Salinas before finally retiring and retreating to his final residence in Blairsden, California where he and Nancy reunited with the same neighbors they had shared in both Fresno and Los Osos.



Stephen was most fond of the mountainous regions of California and had an affinity for the art of flyfishing which began in his early 20s, backpacking in the Sierras with Nancy. He would often make obnoxious comments in jest, but with a straight face. Those who knew him appreciated this quirk in his character.



He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Saundra (Evans) Arnold. He is survived and will be missed by his wife Nancy of 58 years, son Philip (wife Shelly Nicolas) of Ukiah, daughter Amy Barrett-Burnett (husband Ross Burnett) of Salinas, son Michael Barrett of Prunedale and grandchildren Jack Barrett (wife Kate Liggett) of Ukiah, Charlie Barrett of Ukiah, Lillie Barrett of Ukiah, Eden Burnett and Ellie Burnett of Salinas.









