Steve Raine born in Salinas, CA July 6, 1960, passed away suddenly April 8, 2019. He moved to Lake Camanche, CA and worked at Rocky Mountain Rec in Rancho Seco, CA.
He attended North Salinas High School where he was a power baseball pitcher named MVP for 2 straight years and just out of high school in 1978 was 2nd round draft pick for the SF Giants but did not sign because he was unable to come to terms with them on a contract, he then attended Arizona State University on a full scholarship for one year before being drafted by the Kansas City Royals where he was 1st round draft pick and signed a professional contract with them on January 14, 1980 before a shoulder injury cut his career short in 1985.
Also, a good enough wrestler to be invited to try out for the U.S. Olympic team and played with the Vikings 1978 MBL championship football team and won the Head Hunter Award given annually to the hardest hitter on the team.
Survived by: Patty Raine his sole-mate of 36 years…. 2 sons Jacob Raine and his wife Hillary of Hollister, CA Jason Raine of Merced, CA. 2 daughters AmyJo Mottishaw her husband Joel of Jackson, CA and Nicole Murphy of Fresno, CA - 4 granddaughters, 1 grandson.
His father Donald Raine, stepmother Dorothy Raine of Atwater, CA 3 sisters, Jill Raine of Carmel Valley, CA Staci Sassarini of Auburn, CA Theresa Lee of Carmel Valley, CA and numerous nieces & nephews. His mother Brenda Raine precedes him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Monterey County Sheriffs Posse Grounds in Salinas May 3, 2019 at 1pm
Published in The Salinas Californian on Apr. 24, 2019