|
|
Steven Louis Fusco
Salinas - Steve Louis Fusco, 71, of Salinas, CA, went to be with the Lord on July 12, 2019, two weeks after his beloved wife Angela passed away. He was born May 3, 1948, in Hollister, California. He worked in the apricot orchards with his family, until they moved to Marina. Steve graduated from Seaside High School and Hartnell College. During that time he taught accordion and played at Pavia's Italian restaurant. He was involved in his church and was Choir Director. In 1968 he and Angie were married. He joined the Army and went to Vietnam. When he returned they moved to Elizabethtown, Ky, where Anthony was born. They returned to Salinas and Steve worked at Ft. Ord, Quinn Company, Salinas Valley Ford and VGS. He retired and worked part time for the City of Salinas. He loved his family very much, enjoyed playing golf, concerts, traveling, riding their motorcycle every weekend, and going to car shows. He enjoyed his Christian fellowship and church family. He loved to watch his son, granddaughter and grandson play sports and play the guitar and drums.
He is survived by his son Tony (Veronica), grandchildren Isabella and Giovanni, Sister and brother-in-law Rosy and Michael McCormick, brothers Richard and Mario and their families, and numerous cousins.
A Celebration of Life will take place for both Angie and Steve on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Crossroads Christian Church, 1035 Rogge Rd., Salinas, CA. 93906.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Monterey County SPCA and any Veterans Organization.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com
Published in The Salinas Californian on July 19, 2019